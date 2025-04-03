INEC rejects petition to recall Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the petition seeking the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has failed to meet the constitutional requirements necessary for such an action.

In an official statement released on Thursday via its X handle, INEC confirmed that the recall attempt did not satisfy the provisions of Section 69(a) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“The petition for the recall of the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District has not met the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended),” the commission stated.

Read Also: ‘Withdrawal of Natasha’s security details by Akpabio exposed her to be killed’, former Adamawa lawmaker, Elisha Abbo claims

What This Means for Kogi Central

This decision effectively puts an end to the recall process, affirming Akpoti-Uduaghan’s mandate as the duly elected senator. Under Nigerian law, for a recall to be successful, it must garner the support of at least half of the registered voters in the affected constituency, followed by a referendum conducted by INEC. The commission’s ruling suggests that the petitioners failed to meet this threshold.

While the specific grounds for the recall petition remain undisclosed, the outcome underscores the rigorous legal and procedural standards required to remove an elected lawmaker through popular vote.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, a prominent political figure, has been vocal on issues concerning governance, infrastructure, and human rights in Kogi State. With the recall effort unsuccessful, she is expected to continue her legislative duties without further legal distractions.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now