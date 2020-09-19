INEC releases lists of candidates for Lagos by-elections | Ripples Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday unveiled the final lists of candidates for the Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe ll State Constituency by-elections slated for October 31.

The INEC Spokesman in the state, Mr. Femi Akinbiyi, who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos, said 12 candidates would take part in the Lagos East by-election and eight in the Kosofe ll exercise.

He said: “In accordance with Section 31 Subsection 3 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), the commission in Lagos State has published the list of nominated candidates for Lagos East Senatorial by-election in the five local government areas that constitute the senatorial district.

“We have also published the list of nominated candidates for the Lagos House of Assembly Kosofe Constituency II bye-election in the six registration areas (wards) that constitute the state constituency.

“12 candidates of 12 political parties are vying for the Lagos East Senatorial seat, while eight parties are fielding candidates for the Kosofe Constituency II, Lagos Assembly bye-election.

“The local government areas in the senatorial district are – Somolu, Ikorodu, Ibeju-Lekki, Epe and Kosofe.”

According to him, the list has been published in all the affected local governments and registration areas (wards) since September 17, being the last day for the publication of nominated candidates for the two bye-elections.

The candidates for the Lagos East Senatorial District by-election are – Muyiwa Adebanjo (Action Alliance), Ms. Mercy Adeoye (African Action Congress) and Mr. John Kome (African Democratic Congress).

Others are – Mr. Adebowale Ogunlaru (Action Democratic Party), Mr. Adetokunbo Abiru (All Progressive Congress), Mr. Olusola Babatope (Allied Peoples Movement), Mrs. Florence Trautman, (Labour Party) and Ms. Adijat Lawal (New Nigeria Peoples Party).

The rest are – Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi (Peoples Democratic Party), Mr. Olakunle Adisa (National Rescue Movement), Mr. Saheed Aluko (Social Democratic Party), and Mr. Taiwo Temitope (Young Progressive Party).

For the Kosofe Constituency II bye-election, the eight contestants are – Messrs John Akerele (Action Alliance), Sadiq Olawale (African action Congress) Wasiu Saheed (All Progressives Congress), Adekunle Oladapo (Labour Party), Muyideen Agoro (New Nigeria Peoples Party), Ademorin Adelaja (National Rescue Movement), Sikiru Alebiosu (Peoples Democratic Party) and Mrs. Mary Abojeh (African Democratic Congress (ADC).

