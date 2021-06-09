INEC releases notice on Anambra governorship election | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
INEC releases notice on Anambra governorship election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the official notice for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.
The commission disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi.
Oyekanmi said activities for party’s primaries and collection of nomination forms from INEC Headquarters for the election would start on Thursday.
He recalled that the commission had on January 19 published the timetable and schedule of activities for the state election and outlined 14 activities.
READ ALSO: INEC to unveil new polling units next week
Oyekanmi said: “In continuation of preparations for the election, the commission on Wednesday, June 9, implemented the first activity on the timetable by publishing the official notice for the election in our offices in Anambra State.
“Tomorrow, Thursday, June 10, the next two activities will kick off namely: the commencement of primaries by political parties to democratically nominate their candidates for the election as well as the collection of nomination forms from INEC Headquarters.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....