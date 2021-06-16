INEC removes polling units located in shrines, churches, mosques

The Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday, that the commission has removed about 749 polling units from inappropriate facilities.

These polling units include about nine located at shrines, religious houses, royal palaces, and private property.

He stated this in Abuja, and disclosed that the commission has created additional 56,872 polling units across the country.

More details later…

By Victor Uzoho

