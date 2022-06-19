INEC results on Ekiti election consistent with votes cast at polling units – Yiaga

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Yiaga Africa, said on Sunday the results of the Ekiti State governorship election result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was consistent with votes cast at polling units in the state.

A Board Member of Yiaga Africa, Ezenwa Nwagwu, disclosed this in the group’s final statement on the election in Abuja.

INEC had in the early hours of Sunday announced the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, as the winner of the election held on Saturday.

Nwagwu said: “The INEC result falls within Yiaga Africa’s Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) which is an election observation methodology based on a representative random sample of polling stations and is employed for independent verification.”

He added that Yiaga Africa deployed 500 observers in pairs to a representative random sample of 250 polling units and 25 mobile observers in all the 16 local government areas of the state.

He said the strategy enabled the organisation to provide timely and accurate information on the process beginning from the set-up, voter accreditation, voting, and counting to independent verification of the result.

“The process and results verification statement is based on reports from 245 to 250 (98 per cent) sampled polling units in Ekiti State.

The official added: “Based on report of the sampled polling units, Yiaga Africa’s statistical analysis shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) should receive between 50.5 percent and 54.1 percent of the vote.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should receive between 19.0 per cent and 22.4 per cent of the vote, Social Democratic Party (PDP) should receive between 20.4 per cent and 24.6 per cent of the vote.

“No other political party should receive more than 5.5 per cent of the vote. The PVT statistical analysis is based on the number of registered voters and not the number of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected.”

