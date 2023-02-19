INEC reveals only corps members authorised to handle BVAS

Only corps members, according to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, were authorised election officers to handle the Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS) during the February 25 and March 11 general elections.

Yakubu said this during a tour and inspection of facilities of the national collation centre at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja on Saturday.

This development was not unconnected to the nature of the polls, especially given the sensitivity of technological devices incorporated into the electoral process.

The INEC boss, who stressed the need for the mobilization of corps members for effectiveness, said the commission would track them to ensure accountability.

He said: “Nigeria is fortunate to have young citizens like you. There is no way INEC can conduct elections without the NYSC. You are simply indispensable in the conduct of elections in Nigeria. We cannot conduct elections with our workforce alone.

“So we have to rely on you and other categories of staff. But you are going to operate at the most important level of the electoral system; at the polling unit levels because that is where citizens go and vote. All of you will swear an oath of neutrality.

“Your loyalty is to Nigeria and Nigerians and not to any political party or any candidate. You will be the INEC Chairman at your polling unit. You are the king at the polling units.

“You are the only ones that will handle the BVAS at polling units on election day. Take this job seriously. We are tracking you as well so that we can know who is holding which BVAS. Do not give this BVAS to someone else.”

