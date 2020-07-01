INEC rules out registration of new voters ahead of Ondo governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Wednesday it had suspended the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Rufus Akeju, who disclosed this at a news conference in Akure, said the commission had also suspended the issuance of Permanent Voter’s Card (PVCs) until after the poll.

He said: “It is extremely important for me to inform you that the commission has suspended the CVR.

“And the implication is that, the window of opportunity for people to register, distribution of PVCs, transfer of registration and replacement of lost or defaced PVCs had been shut for the meantime owing to the ravaging pandemic.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 78(7) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) empowers INEC to de-register political parties in carrying our this constitutional responsibility.

“The commission has de-registered Seventy-four (74) political parties and now left with Eighteen (18) subsisting political parties in the political space of the country.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: INEC explains why it can’t shift Edo, Ondo governorship elections

“In accordance with the election timetable released by INEC for the conduct of the gubernatorial election in Ondo State, the conduct of the political party primaries shall take place between July 2 and July 25.

“Pursuant to the above, and also as political activities begin to gather momentum in the state, I hereby admonish the political actors and gladiators to live up to expectations.

“Play the game according to the dictate of the extant laws, regulations, and guidelines of their political parties to promote democratic values.

“The number of registered voters in the state was 1,822,346, while the number of PVCs collected was 1,478,460. A total of 372, 888 PVCs remained uncollected.”

Join the conversation

Opinions