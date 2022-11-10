INEC says 67% of voters’ registration in Bayelsa invalid

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, said 43,688 out of the 132,628 recently registered persons in Bayelsa State were valid while 88,950 were void.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Emmanuel Alex Hart, disclosed this during a meeting with leaders of political parties in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Hart cited multiple registration, underage and outright fake registrations as factors responsible for the development.

He said the commission was deepening his engagements with various stakeholders in the country ahead of the polls next year.

He said: “The foundation for credible election is the voters’ register. Before now the commission commenced an update of the voters’ register during the CVR which started on 28 June, 2021 and was suspended on 31 July, 2022. While the exercise was on the commission regularly gave updates on a weekly basis.

“Out of a total of 132,628 persons that completed registration, only 43,678 were valid and 88,950 invalid. Invalid registration for that period was 67.1%. The commission has completed the exercise to clean up the register and in the next few days, hard copies will be displayed in the 105 registration areas (wards) and eight (8) local government areas of the state.

“The register will also be published on INEC’s website for claims and objections as required by law. The physical display of the register will take place at the registration wards from Saturday November 12 to Friday, November 18, 2022.

“The training of Master Trainers on Election Technology has commenced to ensure a seamless process and it will cascade to the presiding officers that will be recruited. I wish to emphasize that there is no going back on the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for voter accreditation, there is no going back on the transmission of results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) in real-time on election day.

“There will be no Incident Form that enables ineligible persons to vote using other people’s Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) during elections.”

