INEC says Reps yet to transmit resolution over dead persons in voters’ register

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it is yet to receive the resolution from the House of Representatives over an audit of its voters’ register to weed out dead persons.

The spokesperson for the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi made this clarification during a media briefing on Friday.

The House of Reps had called on the electoral umpire to remove names of dead Nigerians from its register of voters.

The House made the call at the plenary on Thursday following the unanimous adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by a member, Leke Abejide.

However, Oyekanmi said, “Our attention has been drawn to media reports of the resolution passed by the House of Representatives yesterday, asking INEC to take certain actions on the national register of voters.

“However, it is also the tradition of the House to officially transmit such resolutions with details of what transpired to the commission each time such specific resolutions are passed to enable INEC to take the required steps.

“But the commission is yet to receive any communication from the House to that effect. Therefore, I cannot respond on the basis of media reports.”

