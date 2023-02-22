INEC secures cash from CBN for elections logistics

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received cash from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for elections logistics.

This followed a visit by INEC Chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu, to CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on the need for cash to cover logistics at polls.

The ongoing cashless policy had fueled apprehension that the electoral commission might be limited given shortage of cash in the country.

The Oyo State REC, Adeniran Rahmon Tella, who confirmed the release of funds to journalists at a news conference in Ibadan on Tuesday, said the commission had secured CBN to offset the payment of ad-hoc staff.

READ ALSO:INEC creates 61 polling centres for IDPs in Zamfara

Tella added that the commission had also charged the security operatives to work closely with INEC in order to ensure a seamless disbursement from the commission’s state headquarters to various LGAs.

Observers had condemned the delay in releasing the funds citing its consequences for the smooth conduct of polls.

The presidential and National Assembly elections are slated for February 25 while the governorship and Houses Assembly polls would come up on March 11.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now