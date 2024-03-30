Politics
INEC sends strong message to political parties ahead of Ondo governorship election
With the Ondo State governorship election fast approaching, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a strong message to political parties.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ondo State, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola, urged all parties to prioritize adherence to electoral laws during their upcoming primary elections.
The call came during a meeting with representatives of political parties in Akure, the state capital, on Friday. A total of 19 parties have indicated interest to participate in the gubernatorial race, scheduled for November 16, 2024. Party primaries are set to take place in April.
Mrs. Babalola emphasized the critical role political parties play in ensuring a free, fair, and credible election. She stressed the importance of parties following their own internal constitutions, rules, and regulations alongside established electoral laws when conducting their primaries.
INEC warns parties against parallel primaries, urges adherence to schedules
The REC said, “The commission received notification from the political parties for the conduct of primaries for the governorship election exercise billed to commence from April 6 to 27.
“The meeting is an opportunity to engage with the political parties on the upcoming party primaries which represented a critical juncture in the democratic journey in the state. Anf the role of political parties in ensuring the success and integrity of the process cannot be overemphasized”, she stated.
INEC‘s message comes amidst concerns about potential irregularities during primaries. By following proper procedures, parties can help ensure a smooth transition into the main election and maintain public trust in the democratic process.
