INEC sets up situation room, collation centre for 2023 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set up a National Situation Room and Collation Centre for the 2023 general elections.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He noted that the centre would be used for the collation of February 25 presidential election results.

The statement read: “The Commission held its regular weekly meeting today, Thursday, January 5, 2023 and deliberated on several issues, including the venue for the National Situation Room and Collation Centre for the 2023 General Election.

“As the general elections approach, the Commission establishes a National Situation Room and Collation Centre where the results of presidential elections are collated. Once again, the International Conference Centre in Abuja will serve as the venue for this important exercise.

“Accordingly, the Commission has established two committees for this purpose. First is the Collation Secretariat, where presidential results from the states will be collated. This will be headed by the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in exercising his constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election. In addition, a few technical staff will assist him.”

