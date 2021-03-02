 INEC solicits support for creation of more polling units | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

INEC solicits support for creation of more polling units

Published

1 hour ago

on

INEC says court lacks jurisdiction to hear Okorocha’s suit, asks for dismissal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, March 1, solicited public support for its scheduled increase in the number of polling units across the country.

INEC equally stressed the need for enhanced voter education in order to ensure the delivery of free, fair, and credible elections.

This call was made by the Commission’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr. Nick Dazang, in an address during the opening ceremony of the INEC/IFES Voter Education Manual Review/Validation and Training of Trainers Workshop for VE Staff of the INEC, held in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Dazang said, “The commission is intending to expand voters’ access to polling units. This is because the existing polling units were created in 1996, many of the voters today were born at that time and what it means is that some of them won’t have access to where they can vote now. Also, many towns and villages have come up while some have expanded.

Read also: INEC in consultations with stakeholders over expansion of polling units

“So, many existing polling units cannot serve all the people now, that is why on election day, you see a lot of congestion at the polling units and some people will become unhappy and leave, this often leads to voter apathy.

“We have started consulting the stakeholders, so far, we have consulted with the leadership of political parties, CSOs, PWDLs, the media, Afenifere, ACF, Middle Belt Forum, Ohanaeze among others to make them see the need for the creation of the additional polling units.”

In his remarks, the Resident Electoral Commission in Ondo State, Dr Rufus Akeju, said, “It is believed that this task would have been completed before the commencement of the CVR (Continuous Voters Registration).

“The fact that voters in Nigeria are still culpable in various electoral offences indicates that our voter education drive is yet to achieve the desired result.”

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports17 hours ago

Ighalo bags brace in Al-Shabab’s away victory

Odion Ighalo continued his fantastic reign in Saudi Arabia as he bagged his second and third goal for Al-Shabab on...
Sports22 hours ago

I’d rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine –Jamaica’s Yohan Blake

Olympic champion and Jamaican sprinter, Yohan Blake has said he would rather miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games than get...
Sports24 hours ago

Former Barcelona president, Bartomeu, arrested over ‘BarcaGate’ scandal

Former Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu has been arrested by the Spanish Police in relation to a corruption investigation, according...
Sports2 days ago

Liverpool clinch first win in five EPL games after Chelsea, Man Utd stalemate

Liverpool bounced back from their derby defeat last week to secure a big win against bottom club Sheffield United in...
Sports2 days ago

Ndidi, Iheanacho suffer defeat with Leicester; Maja, Aina’s Fulham held to goalless draw

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City in their 3-1 home defeat to Arsenal in the...

Latest Tech News

Latest21 hours ago

Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
Tech3 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Tech4 days ago

Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Latest4 days ago

Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents

Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Tech5 days ago

Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
Tech6 days ago

CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.