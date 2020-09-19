INEC STAFF TO ELECTORATE: No face mask, no voting | Ripples Nigeria

As the governorship election in Edo State kicked off, Presiding Officers have warned that no electorate will be allowed to vote without wearing a face mask in compliance with Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Mr Oyesanmi Ezekiel, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Presiding Officer at Central Primary School, Iruekpen told eligible voters to wear face masks before voting in units 3, 4 and 5 at Iruekpen.

He also called on the electorate to adhere to social distancing rules as provided in the guidelines provided by INEC for the conduct of the governorship election in the state.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, Mr Ezekiel said that as part of an effort to stem the spread of Covid-19 virus, INEC provided them with infrared thermometers, medicated spirit and hand sanitiser.

“The medicated spirit will be used to clean the card reader as well as fingers of each voter before voting,” he said.

