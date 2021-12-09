INEC suspends voter registration in Abuja ahead of Area Council polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ahead of the Area Council Polls in the territory.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by the National Commissioner and Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye.

According to him, the move was necessary as the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) provided that the registration of voters, updating and revising of the register of voters shall stop not later than 60 days before any election covered by the Act.

The statement read, “By section 103(1) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the Commission is empowered to conduct elections into the offices of Chairman, Vice Chairman, and members of the Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Under this power, the Commission met on 30th March 2021 and fixed Saturday 12th February 2022 for the conduct of elections to these positions.

“By section 9(5) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the registration of voters, updating and revision of the register of voters shall stop not later than 60 days before any election covered by the Act.

“Consequently, the Commission will, in compliance, suspend further registration of voters in the FCT with effect from December 12, 2021.

“To contain the anticipated upsurge as the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) winds down in the FCT, the Commission has deployed additional INEC Voter Enrolment Devices (IVEDs) to the registration centres. A total of 17 IVEDs have been distributed based on 2 per Area Council and 5 at the Registration Centre.

“All appointments beyond 12th December 2021 have been rescheduled and notifications sent to the affected persons through email. The Commission has also suspended services for all voter updates, transfers, and reviews concerning the FCT.

“The Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) of new registrants will be printed and made available for collection immediately after the required processes have been completed and well ahead of the election scheduled for Saturday 12th February 2022.

“The Commission remains committed to the conduct of free, fair, and safe elections in Nigeria”.

