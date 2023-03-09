INEC to appeal court ruling allowing Nigerians to use Temporary Voter Cards

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared its intention to appeal the court’s ruling that allowed voters to use the Temporary Voter Cards (TVCs) during the governorship and state house of assembly elections slated for March 18.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had earlier on Thursday ordered the commission to allow the use of TVCs for the state elections.

The judge gave the ruling in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/180/2023 filed by Kofoworola Olusegun and Wilson Allwell.

The duo had prayed the court to allow them to use the TVCs in the absence of the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

They also asked the court to determine whether a person whose name appears in the electronic format in INEC’s central database and manually printed paper-based record or hard copy format of the voter register is deemed to have been accreditated for elections.

In his ruling, the judge held that the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act, 2022 did not specify that only the PVCs that could be used for voting in the country.

In a terse statement issued on Thursday night, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said INEC had been served a copy of the judgement.

“The Commission is taking immediate steps to appeal against the judgement of the trial court, “ he said.

