INEC to begin voters' registration June 28 | Ripples Nigeria

News
INEC to begin voters’ registration June 28
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Sunday it planned to resume the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) across the country on June 28.
The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.
According to Okoye, the preparation was on course for the voter registration following the development of an online portal for the exercise.
He said: “The online registration portal is almost ready and will be rolled out for the continuous voter registration slated to commence on June 28.
“The online portal has been demonstrated and adjustments made. It will have an online locator of registration areas and polling units.
“The commission is progressing and working within the framework of its timelines.”
