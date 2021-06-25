The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to commence physical registration July 19(INEC) has disclosed that the physical registration in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) will commence on July 19.

Specifically, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this at a news conference and launch of the online portal for the CVR exercise in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Yakubu, while the online registration would commence nationwide on June 28, physical registration at its local government and states offices would commence on July 19.

He said the decision was made in consultation with stakeholders in view of the security concerns in the country, citing the attacks on the commission’s offices across the country, where hoodlums burnt and vandalised INEC’s facilities.

Yakubu maintained that the aim of the attackers was to undermine the commission’s capacity to organise elections and other electoral activities, including the CVR.

“Luckily, only buildings, equipment and materials have been destroyed. Although the attacks have subsided, the commission is still deeply worried by the threat that they can pose to registrants and our staff during the CVR.

“As a result of this profound concern, the commission has made representations to government and had several discussions with stakeholders, including security agencies under the auspices of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) political parties, civil society organisations and the media.

“During these consultations, we shared our plans, hopes and concerns regarding the security threat that we currently face. From the consultations, the stakeholders reached a consensus that it is important for the commission to place high premium on securing lives of registrants and staff, as well as the protection of the expensive registration equipment to be deployed for the exercise.

READ ALSO: INEC dismisses report on APGA’s disqualification from Anambra election

“Consequently, they advised that the commission should adopt a graduated approach to the CVR exercise by starting online. After appraising the situation, the exercise can then proceed physically at state and LGA offices before finally deploying to all the 2,673 centres nationwide.

“Based on this advice, the commission decided to adopt a roll-out and roll-back approach to the exercise such that the registration centres will not only be accessible, but safe and secure. After a careful consideration of these suggestions, the commission has decided to modify the schedule for the CVR,” Yakubu said.

Meanwhile, he noted that the date for the commencement of physical CVR at all the 2,673 registration centres nationwide will be determined based on evaluation of security situation.

“This is a situation beyond the control of the commission, given our determination to ensure that electoral activities are conducted in a conducive atmosphere of freedom and safety,” Yakubu added.

By Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions