INEC to conduct suspended assembly election in Benue Tuesday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Tuesday for the conduct of suspended State Assembly elections in Kwande Local Government area of Benue State.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, confirmed the development to journalists in Abuja.

He said the decision was taken after due consultation with stakeholders in the area.

Okoye added that the election was suspended due to the mix-up of some of the sensitive materials for the two State Assembly constituencies in Kwande East and Kwande West.



He said: “For this reason, voters and stakeholders agreed that the elections should be rescheduled.

“Consequently the Commission issued a statement that a new date will be announced for the elections.

“After further consultation with stakeholders, our Resident Electoral Commissioner in Benue, Prof. Sam Egwu, has advised that the state office is ready to proceed with the rescheduled elections.

“Accordingly, the commission approved that the elections shall hold on March 21.”

