INEC to deactivate CVR pre-registration portal April

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Thursday it would deactivate the online Pre-Registration portal for the Continuous Voter Registration taking place across the country in April.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this to journalists in Lagos.

He said the commission would shut down the online portal while the physical registration would continue till June.

Okoye said: “There is no possibility of extending the CVR process because we have to clean up the register, and print PVCs.

READ ALSO: INEC registers 3.9m new voters in CVR ahead of 2023 polls

“It is important that prospective voters collect PVCs, and we have to give every registered political party the voters register that will be used for the 2023 general elections.

“We are obliged by the law to discontinue everything relating to voter registration at a particular point in time.”

He stressed that the fourth and final phase of the ongoing CVR scheduled to start on April 11 would be completed in June.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now