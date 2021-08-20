INEC to deploy new, innovative technology in Anambra polls —Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu has said the commission would deploy “new and innovative” technology for the Anambra governorship poll.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a two-day retreat for officers of the commission in Keffi, Nasarawa State, Yakubu said INEC does not need new laws to deploy certain technologies, noting that the electoral body would continue to deepen the use of technology in conducting elections across the country.

He said, “We may have different tools, but they all work towards achieving one and the same goal.

“There are some activities, some aspects of technology that we have deployed that the laws are already adequate for us to continue to deploy these tools.

“We don’t need any specific provisions of law, for instance, to deploy the EMSC (Election Monitoring and Support Centre).”

His comment comes weeks after the National Assembly passed the Electoral Act amendment bill amid divisions over whether the electronic transmission of election results should be sacrosanct.

The passage of the 2021 electoral amendment bill, especially clause 52(3) by the National Assembly had generated controversy among Nigerians seeking electronic transmission of election results by INEC, as one of the ways of ensuring free, fair and credible elections.

Specifically, Clause 52(3) stated that the electoral body may transmit results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable at its discretion became the bone of contention.

But Senator Sabi Abdullahi representing Niger had sought for the amendment to the clause to read, “The commission may consider electronics collation of results provided the national network coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secured by the National Communication Commission (NCC), and approved by the National Assembly”.

This was against the amendment sought by Senator Bassey Akpan, which was also the same as the recommendation by the INEC Committee that presented the report that said the Commission may transmit results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable at its discretion.

While the Senate was boiling, the House of Representatives almost became a boxing ring as there were disagreements over the clause.

The lower chamber appeared more circumspect in dealing with clause 52(3) as they passed the 2021 electoral act amendment leaving electronic transmission of results in the hands of INEC.

