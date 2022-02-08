INEC to deploy three National Commissioners, others for FCT council election

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, said on Tuesday the commission would deploy three National Commissioners to supervise the February 12 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election.

Yakubu, who disclosed this at the commission’s stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja, said six Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) would also be deployed to support the FCT REC to ensure hitch-free election.

He reiterated INEC’s commitment to free, fair, credible and transparent elections and urged stakeholders to reciprocate the gesture by ensuring peaceful exercise.

The INEC chairman noted that the commission would monitor its officials to ensure strict compliance with the rules.

He said: “All parties, candidates and their supporters should do the same.

“No one will benefit from the disruption of the process or other acts of bad behaviour. Let the voters in the FCT choose their leaders in a free, fair and peaceful contest.”

Yakubu revealed that INEC had engaged and trained adequate ad hoc staff for the election.

He added that all non-sensitive materials had been delivered to the area councils, while sensitive materials would be delivered by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to the FCT Office in Garki on February 10.

“Non-pharmaceutical materials had been procured to protect voters and personnel from COVID-19 in line with the commission’s policy based on the protocols.

“Transport arrangements have been made, including motorcycles for remote locations and boats for riverine areas.

“We shall deploy assisting devices such as Braille ballot guide and magnifying glasses for the physically challenged voters,” the chairman added.

