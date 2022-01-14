INEC to hold by-elections in Ondo, Plateau, two others February 26

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will hold by-elections in Ondo and three other states on February 26.

The other three states are Plateau, Cross River, and Imo.

The INEC National Commissioner in charge of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye disclosed this in a statement Friday in Abuja.

He said: “Following the declaration of vacancies by the Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Honourable Speakers of some State Houses of Assembly, the Commission has scheduled bye-elections for six constituencies in four states as follows:

“Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency, Ondo State; Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, Plateau State; Pankshin South State Constituency, Plateau State; Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, Cross River State; Akpabuyo State Constituency, Cross River State; Ngor-Okpala State Constituency, Imo State.

“The elections will hold on Saturday, 26th February 2022 immediately after the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections. This will enable the Commission to clear most of the bye-elections, focus on the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections, and ongoing preparations for the 2023 General Elections.

“Some of the vacancies arose as a result of the death of the previous occupants, substantial disruption of the electoral process, and fulfillment of constitutional and legal requirements in the electoral process.

“The Commission considered the issues that led to the vacancies and the rescheduling of some of the elections as well as the security situation in some of the states. The Commission decided to combine the Ekiti East 1 State Constituency election with the governorship election in Ekiti, which will hold on 18th June 2022.

“The Commission is consulting with security agencies and the critical stakeholders relating to the vacancy in Shinkafi State Constituency of Zamfara State while the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly has not declared a vacancy in relation to Giwa State Constituency of Kaduna State.”

