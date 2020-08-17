INEC to hold bye-elections in Lagos October 31

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Monday it would conduct the Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe State House of Assembly Constituency bye-elections on October 31.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Sam Olumekun, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos, said the development was in line with Section (30)3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Olumekun said notices would be served at the Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe State House of Assembly Constituency.

INEC will conduct the bye-elections to fill the vacant seat left behind the duo of late Bayo Osinowo (Lagos East Senatorial District) and late Tunde Buraimoh (Kosofe State House of Assembly Constituency).

Osinowo, who was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, died on June 15, while Buraimoh died on July 10.

He was the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security until his death.

The statement read: “The section states: ‘in the case of a bye-election, the commission shall not later than 14 days before the date appointed for the election publish a notice stating the date of the election.

“The bye-elections are necessitated by the demise of the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial district, Senator Adebayo Osinowo; and member representing Kosofe at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Tunde Buraimoh.”

