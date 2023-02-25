INEC to hold elections in Bayelsa’s 141 polling units Sunday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the presidential and National Assembly elections in 141 polling units in Bayelsa State till Sunday.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at a media briefing held at the National Collation Centre, Abuja, on Saturday.

He said the exercise was suspended because the exercise was disrupted in the polling units.

The commission, according to him, decided to postpone the election after the members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to the PUs were reluctant to go back to the locations.

He said: “We have a situation in Bayelsa State, particularly in the capital of Yenogoa where in four wards — wards 4,6,8,14 involving 141 polling units, the process was disrupted.

“We remobilised security and the situation is calm for us to continue the process. But the youth corps members expressed some apprehension about going back.

“So we met with security agencies and we have decided that voting in these 141 polling units where the materials are actually intact, will take place tomorrow morning. Remember, we are not only doing presidential election, but we are also doing sénatorial and federal constituencies.

“So it’s good to recover and conduct the elections so that we can conclude the processes. The youth corps members who are serving as presiding officers and other commission staff agreed that the elections should hold tomorrow morning.”

