INEC to hold Katsina bye-election October 31

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday fixed October 31 for the bye-election in Bakori State Constituency in Katsina.

The commission’s Public Affairs Officer in Katsina, Buhari Abashe, who disclosed this in a statement in Katsina, said political parties participating in the bye-election were expected to hold their primaries from August 27 to September 8.

The Bakori State Constituency seat in Katsina State House of Assembly became vacant following the death of the member of the House, Abdurrazaq Tsiga, in May.

Tsiga, who was the Chairman of the House Committee on Business, Ethics, and Privileges, fell sick shortly after the inauguration of the Assembly in June last year.

According to the commission, the list of nominated candidates for the bye-election would be displayed on September 17 while campaigns would end on August 29.

A stakeholder meeting will take place on September 14.

