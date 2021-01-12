INEC to introduce new technologies ahead of 2023 election

The Director of Voter Education and Publicity at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr. Nick Dazang, said on Tuesday the commission planned to introduce new technologies ahead of the 2023 general election in the country.

Dazang, who disclosed this at the ongoing Review of National Voter Education Manual in Keffi, Nasarawa State, said INEC began the process for electronic voting in 2004 when it introduced optic map registration forms.

The commission, according to him, introduced the use of direct data capture machines and expanded the use of the machines for the 2011 election.

He said INEC would revisit the use of card readers and introduce other technologies that would work seamlessly with electronic voting in future elections.

Dazang said: “INEC wants to introduce new technologies that will help deepen the conduct of the elections and also improve on them. So the commission is working assiduously on that.

“Very soon, when INEC has taken a position, it will come out and explain to Nigerians how this is going to be done.”

