INEC to monitor security situation in Osun ahead of governorship election – Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said on Saturday the commission would closely monitor the security situation in Osun ahead of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Yakubu stated this at a special meeting of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja.

The meeting was convened to review security arrangements and plans ahead of the election.

Yakubu said although the situation in Osun was generally calm at the moment, INEC was concerned about some reported clashes in parts of the state.

He said: “In one recent example, the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) was disrupted in Erin Oke and Erin Ijesha Wards of Oriade Local Government Area resulting in the loss of 46 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“While the matter is being investigated by the police, the collection of PVCs for the affected wards is now taking place in the INEC office in Ijebu-IJesha.

“Meanwhile, the state office has compiled the Voter Identification Numbers (VINs) of the cards and the commission has already reprinted the PVCs for the affected voters.

“I would like to assure all valid registrants in Osun that no one will be disenfranchised on account of such incidence.

“It is futile for anyone to attempt to vote using another person’s PVC. The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System will expose such fraud and persons apprehended will be prosecuted under the law.”

