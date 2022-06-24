Politics
INEC to publish final list of presidential, National Assembly candidates September 22
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will publish the final list of presidential and National Assembly candidates for the 2023 general elections on September 22.
The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Voter Information and Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, on Friday.
He ruled out the chances of the trio of Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, of taking part in the 2023 election, saying they did not take part in valid primaries conducted by the party.
The trio were conspicuously missing in the list of candidates cleared for the election released by the commission on Friday.
Details later…
