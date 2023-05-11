INEC to publish names of Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo governorship candidates Friday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will unveil the list of candidates for the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States on Friday.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He added that all the 18 political parties would field candidates for the election in Kogi while 17 nominated flag bearers in Bayelsa and Imo States.

The statement read: “Nigerians may recall that on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Commission released the timetable and schedule of activities for the three off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, lmo, and Kogi states held on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

“Political parties conducted their primaries as required by law and uploaded the names and personal particulars of their candidates and running mates to the INEC candidate nomination portal by the deadline of 6:00 p.m. on May 5, 2023.

“All the political parties sponsoring candidates for the three elections have submitted the duly completed Forms EC9 containing personal particulars supported by sworn affidavits as well as EC9B containing the names of their candidates.

“As required by section 29 (3) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission shall publish the personal particulars of the candidates in the State Headquarters and Local Government offices in the three states on Friday, May 12, 2023.

“We appeal to Nigerians to scrutinise the list. In particular, any aspirant who participated in their party’s primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by the candidate is false can challenge the nomination at the Federal High Court as provided in section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.”

