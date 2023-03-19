INEC to recompile governorship election results in Adamawa local council

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ordered the recompilation of the governorship election results for some polling units of Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

This followed reports of ballot box snatching in some polling units in the area.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, who announced this in Yola, dismissed as unfounded the allegations of bias against INEC.

Governor Umaru Fintiri is leading in 11 of the 18 local government areas so far declared by the commission.

