INEC to state position on Electoral Act Saturday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will make public its position on the 2022 Electoral Amendment Bill on Saturday.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Electoral Act on Friday.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Okoye said the commission’s submission would be made known after an extraordinary meeting in Abuja.

He described the signing of the Act as historic, saying it was the fourth time since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999 that it would be repealed and re-enacted.

The INEC official added that the Electoral Act contained many progressive provisions that would facilitate the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

Okoye said: “The nation now has the Electoral Act 2022 which replaces the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

“Together with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the new act constitutes the principal law to govern the conduct of future elections, including the 2023 General Elections.

“Given the tight timelines contained in the new law, the commission fully appreciates the importance of proceeding with their implementation in earnest.

“Consequently, an extraordinary meeting of the commission is scheduled for tomorrow, February 26. Thereafter, a statement will be issued on the way forward.”

