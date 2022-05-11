INEC to stop continuous voter registration June 30

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will end the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) across the country on June 30.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at the commission’s quarterly meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He added that the commission would suspend the online pre-registration by the next of this month.

Yakubu said: “Both the online pre-registration as well as the physical registration at designated centres are taking place simultaneously.

“However, online pre-registrants would require time to schedule appointments to complete their registration physically at designated centres.

“For this reason, the Commission has decided to suspend the online registration in the next three weeks, that is May 30.

“This will enable the online registrants to complete their registration physically at the designated centres before the exercise is discontinued on June 30.

“This will give the Commission the time to clean up the registration data, print the Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and compile the register ahead of the 2023 General Elections.”

The INEC chief also reaffirmed the commission’s readiness to conclude the regulations and guidelines necessary for the successful conduct of future elections, including the Ekiti and Osun States governorship elections slated for later in the year.

