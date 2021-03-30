INEC trains staff on election management, practices | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
INEC trains staff on election management, practices
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, March 29, in Kaduna opened a three-day workshop for electoral officers responsible for monitoring elections and political parties.
The INEC training is being supported by the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) to train the staff on Party Management and Administration ahead of 2023 polls.
Mr Aminu Idris, INEC’s Director, Election, and Party Monitoring said at the opening of the workshop that, the participants were drawn from INEC offices in the 19 Northern states.
Idris said the workshop was to build the capacity of the staff to effectively monitor political parties to improve the electoral process ahead of 2023 general polls.
He noted that proper monitoring of the activities of political parties, including congresses and primaries, would minimize litigation and internal crisis.
The director said the participants would be introduced to new techniques for monitoring political parties for a smooth electoral process in 2023.
Mr Sylvestre Somo, ECES Senior Project Officer, in a goodwill message, said that the workshop would improve the skills of INEC staff in monitoring election and political parties, to enhance the electoral process.
Read also: INEC pledges hitch-free process in Abia by-election
“The workshop which seeks to improve the skills of the staff of election and party monitoring department of INEC in political management is another major step towards improving the Nigeria electoral process,” he added.
He noted that political parties, being primary stakeholders in the electoral process with the constitutional power to present candidates for elective offices and solicit votes during elections, needed to be monitored and be guided to ensure transparency.
“Political parties and candidates are expected to adhere to all the electoral procedures and laws, including the electoral code of conduct in order to reinforce the transparency and integrity of the electoral process.
“Hence, the need to effectively monitor the parties and exercise required oversight functions as prescribed in the Constitution and the Electoral Act.
“It is, therefore, a matter of consolation that this workshop has been put together to strengthen the capacity of the EMB staffs in political parties management and administration.
“It is our hope that the knowledge to be gained at this workshop will help in repositioning political parties to play effectively their role and contribute to the integrity and fairness of the electoral process,” Somo added.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Which Premier League players are paid the most?
Manchester City are currently dominating the premier league table in the 2020 – 2021 season, having won four of their last...
JUST IN… Iwobi available for Lesotho game after testing negative for COVID-19
Alex Iwobi will be available for the final game of the Super Eagles in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
MATCHDAY! Super Eagles seek to end AFCON qualifiers on high note
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be battling the Crocodiles of Lesotho in their final match of the 2021 Africa...
Aguero to leave Man City at end of season, be honoured with statue
Manchester City have announced that their forward, Sergio Aguero will be leaving the club at the end of the season...
RACIST ABUSE: Bale wants more players to boycott social media in protest
Wales and on-loan Tottenham striker, Gareth Bale has called upon footballers across the globe to take a stand against racist...
Latest Tech News
UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria
Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...
Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...