﻿INEC under fire for uploading picture of woman on portal as Ekiti polling unit result

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has come under a heavy barrage of attacks from Nigerians after one if its portals mistakenly uploaded the image of a woman in place of election results sheet.

This INEC https://t.co/SpW09SPBnt portal of Ekiti that they gave TINUBU 201k votes. If you go to this site INEC uploaded a lady’s image instead of result because no result to match their rigging number. Watch it. LP-1,125,400 is correct #AriseTV we #protest jaga and plateau State pic.twitter.com/iZYaJ6Nr9U — Gufieofficial (@gufieofficial) February 27, 2023

The portal which is the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) meant for the transmission of the 2023 general elections, was reportedly traced to the Ekiti State office of INEC.

The attention of Nigerians was first brought to the issue by a Twitter user with the handle, @gufieofficial with a tweet that said:

“This INEC, inecelectionresults.ng, portal of Ekiti that they gave TINUBU 201k votes. If you go to this site, INEC uploaded a lady’s image instead of result because no result to match their rigging number. Watch it.”

READ ALSO:INEC admits glitches on result viewing portal

“The portal reads:

INEC – Result console

Presidential election – 2023-02-25 –

Presidential Result sheet

IN FRONT OF OISA FAMILY’S

HOUSE / OISA.OKE INISA

COMP.

Ward: ADO ‘B’ INISA

Lga: ADO EKITI

Date created: Feb 26, 2023, 1:49:59 PM”

After the post was exposed on Monday night, it quickly went viral with lots of Nigerians retweeting or commenting on it.

Many have been calling for an investigation and sanctions for the officials responsible for the very embarrassing incident which has once again painted the electoral body as an unserious agency with scrupulous officials as staff.

Some are also wondering why such a mistake could be made at a time Nigerians are in a state of anxiety following the uncertainties that have trailed the 2023 presidential election held on Saturday.

