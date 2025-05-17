Connect with us

INEC unveils details of candidates for Anambra governorship election

Published

4 hours ago

on

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the personal details of the candidates for the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said 16 political parties successfully submitted nominations for their governorship and deputy governorship candidates before the May 12 deadline.

READ ALSO: PDP shifts Anambra governorship primary to April 8

According to him, the particulars of the candidates were displayed at INEC’s state headquarters and all 21 local government offices across Anambra State.

The particulars include academic credentials and other relevant documents submitted by the candidates.

Some of the candidates are:

* Dr. Nicholas Ukachukwu (APC)
* Charles Soludo ( APGA)
* Dr. George Moghalu (Labour Party)
*Jude Ezenwafor (PDP)
*Paul Chukwuma (YPP)

The statement read: “We appeal to Nigerians to scrutinise the documents. Any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by a candidate is false can challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022,” the statement reads.

“The final list of candidates will be published on 9th June 2025, which is at least 150 days before the day of the election in line with the provision of Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and listed as item 7 on our Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election.

“The Anambra State Governorship Election is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 8th November 2025.”

