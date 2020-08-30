INEC unveils guidelines for Imo North senatorial by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it is putting processes in place for the smooth conduct of Imo North Senatorial By-Election scheduled for October 31.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the INEC Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Francis Ezeonu, who said that all political parties fielding candidates in the bye-election have between August 24 and September 8, to hold their primary election.

Prof. Ezeonu also added in the statement that each party is to provide a list of its planning committee members and a comprehensive list of delegates among other requirements.

The commission said that; “following its published time table for the election, all political parties fielding candidates in the bye-election would have between Aug. 24 and Sept. 8, to hold their primary election.

READ ALSO: APC accuses INEC REC of colluding with Obaseki to rig Edo election, claims it has evidence

“Parties should make available to INEC office, within 48 hours, their primary election dates, and venues, time of congress/election, agenda and guidelines.

“Each party is also to provide a list of its planning committee members, a comprehensive list of delegates, a list of nominated candidates/contestants and any other necessary documents,” it said.

INEC also advised the parties to adhere strictly to their guidelines for primary election as well as the COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

The electoral body also gave the parties October 17 as the last day for submission of names, addresses and two passport-size photographs of polling agents, to the electoral officers, as provided in Section 45(1) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).

Join the conversation

Opinions