INEC updates PDP candidates’ list in Edo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo State has updated the list of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National and State Assemblies candidates in the state.

The INEC Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Timidi Wariowei, confirmed the development to journalists in Benin City on Thursday.

Wariowei, however, said the Edo office of the commission was yet to receive the hard copy of the updated list to paste on its notice board.



Different factions had submitted lists of candidates that emerged from parallel primaries conducted in the state.

INEC had earlier published the list of candidates for the state and National Assembly elections in the state but now updated it.

The INEC official said: “There is an amended version of the list of PDP candidates vying for state and National Assembly elections in Edo on the INEC website, strictly based on court order.”

