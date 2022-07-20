INEC urges Davido to ‘seek basic knowledge’ after criticism on Adeleke’s certificate-of-return

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has criticised David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, the nephew of Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governor-elect of Osun State, over comments on the Certificate of Return for the election, which Senator Adeleke won last Saturday.

Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was defeated by Senator Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The musician had asked why the commission had not given the election winner a Certificate of Return (CoR) 48 hours after the vote, as required by law, on his verified Twitter account.

”48hrs after our @AAdeleke_01 victory at the Osun Gubernatorial elections, we are yet to receive our certificate. @inecnigeria should we send you fuel money? LOL Please no one should tamper with the will of the Osun People! Issue the certificate as required by Law!,” Davido had tweeted.

Read also: Davido calls out INEC for failing to issue his uncle certificate of return 48 hours after Osun election

In response to Davido in a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye on Tuesday, the commission stated that it had up to 14 days to issue the winner with the CoR.

“Those that intervene and play roles in the electoral process should try to have basic knowledge of the constitutive legal instruments that guide and regulate the conduct of elections,” he said.

“The commission is a public trust and a creation of the Constitution and the law and must be seen to respond to public demands for transparency and openness.

“The commission will continue to uphold the basic tenets of transparency, openness and inclusivity in the conduct of elections and the delivery of electoral services”, the statement reads.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now