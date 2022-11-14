INEC urges Nigerians to identify underage persons on voter’s register

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday solicited the help of Nigerians in the identification of errors in the voters’ register.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who made the call on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, admitted that the voter’s registration exercise was not error-free.

He appealed to Nigerians to help the commission identify obviously underage persons on the preliminary voter’s register for the 2023 elections.

Okoye was reacting to snapshots on social media showing pictures of some persons who are below 18 years in the voter’s register.

He said: “The essence of putting out this is for Nigerians to help the commission further clean up the voters’ register.

“We want people to look at the register and assist the commission to check whether their names have been properly spelt; whether their personal particulars have been properly captured; whether some pictures are not upside down; whether there are still names of deceased persons on the register; whether there are obviously underage persons on the register so that we can correct them.

“We cannot claim, in all honesty, that the register does not have errors. If the lawmakers believe that the register should not have errors or challenges, they won’t have provided in section 19, subsection 1-3 that such a register should be displayed for people to make claims, objections or lay complaints.

“We agree that the register is not perfect; because it is not perfect, that is why we have this display for claims and objections.

“We use our automated biometric identification system to remove multiple and double registrations and then we did what we called manual adjudication to remove obviously underage persons.

“Apparently, there are still obviously underage persons on the voters’ register and we expect Nigerians to take a look at the voters’ register, both the ones we displayed at the various registration centres and LGAs and also on the website, and assist the commission to point out these things so that the commission can further clean up the register.”

