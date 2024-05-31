INEC urges parties to shun violence in Edo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised political parties to shun anything that could cause violence during the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the call during a meeting with leaders of political parties and members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on Friday in Benin City.

He pointed out that violence would not give any politician or political party any advantage in the election.

Yakubu said he was in the state to assess the impact of the May 24 flood on the commission’s head office in the state as well as monitor the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CRV).

He urged leaders of political parties to keep the peace and ensure the successful conduct of the election.

“I want to remind you that this commission, in particular, has had a long-standing experience in handling governorship elections in Edo.

“This is going to be our third governorship election in Edo. I was here in 2016 ahead of the governorship election.

“I was here nearly four years ago in 2020 ahead of the last governorship election, and I’m here again ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.

“However, I must commend political parties so far that the build-up to the 2024 governorship election in Edo has so far been the most peaceful.

“I know what went through in 2016 the election had to be postponed, and I also know what happened in 2020. It was as if the world was coming to an end in Edo.

“But you will also agree with me that in the aftermath of the governorship election, citizens of Nigeria in Edo State started dancing on the streets over the professional manner with which the election was conducted.

“INEC has no candidate in this election. We are not a political party. The last two elections were won by two different political parties. So the next election will be won by one of you sitting there,” the INEC chairman stated.

