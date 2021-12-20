Politics
INEC wants N305bn for 2023 elections
The projectes expenditure for the 2023 general elections is in the tune of N305 billion, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The Chairman of the electoral body, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday disclosed this when he appeared before the Senator Barau Jibrin-led Senate Committee on Appropriations.
According to Yakubu, the N100 billion already released to INEC for this purpose will not be enough for adequate preparation, leaving a balance of N205 billion.
READ ALSO: INEC creates additional 56,872 polling units ahead of 2023 elections
The electoral body’s chief went on to lament that in the last elections, voters were killed on the queue as well as security operatives and electoral officers at polling units.
Yakubu also explained that the N305 billion being requested for was different from N40 billion yearly budget of the electoral body.
Meanwhile, the Senate has disclosed that it would consider and pass the 2022 Appropriation Bill Tuesday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....