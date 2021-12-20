INEC wants N305bn for 2023 elections

The projectes expenditure for the 2023 general elections is in the tune of N305 billion, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Chairman of the electoral body, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday disclosed this when he appeared before the Senator Barau Jibrin-led Senate Committee on Appropriations.

According to Yakubu, the N100 billion already released to INEC for this purpose will not be enough for adequate preparation, leaving a balance of N205 billion.

The electoral body’s chief went on to lament that in the last elections, voters were killed on the queue as well as security operatives and electoral officers at polling units.

Yakubu also explained that the N305 billion being requested for was different from N40 billion yearly budget of the electoral body.

Meanwhile, the Senate has disclosed that it would consider and pass the 2022 Appropriation Bill Tuesday.

