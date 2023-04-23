INEC writes police, requests investigation of Adamawa REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has requested that the Nigeria Police Force investigate the role played by the suspended Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, in the state’s governorship election.

Yunusa-Ari had last Sunday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru, as the winner of the election with results of only 10 out of the 21 local government areas in the state already collated by the commission.

INEC, however, declared the announcement null and void and ordered the REC to stay away from election duties in Adamawa.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved Yunusa-Ari’s suspension last week.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the police received the INEC letter requesting an investigation into Yunusa-Ari’s activities a few days after the incident.

The statement read: “The Nigeria Police Force is in receipt of a letter dated 18th April 2023 from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) detailing the alleged impropriety of the actions of one Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), during the recently concluded supplementary elections and called on the Police to investigate and possibly prosecute the REC for his actions.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, has directed an investigative team to work in collaboration with the INEC to expedite action on the contents of the letter.

“The Inspector-General of Police while expressing the commitment of the NPF to upholding democratic values, assures Nigerians and the international community, that the Police will leave no stone unturned in unraveling the remote causes of the unwholesome conduct of the REC as well as ensure that all persons fingered in the course of investigations are brought to book.”

