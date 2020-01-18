Inferno razes 10 shops in Cross River community

Fire razed at least 10 shops on Saturday in Ogoja local government area of Cross River State.

Eyewitnesses said the incident which occurred in the morning affected shops located along the Federal Science College, Ogboja-Abakpa, Ogoja.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained, but brave residents worked hard to quell the fire.

One of the eyewitnesses, Ray Obi, described the incident as a horrible experience, saying people watched helplessly as the fire razed buildings with more than 10 shops.

He said: “Although, nobody knew what caused the fire that escalated wildly. Many people tried to pick up a few things but no life was lost in the incident.

READ ALSO:

“Where is our fire service? During this harmattan season, several cases of fire outbreak have occurred in Ogoja – leading to loss of properties worth several millions of Naira.”

However, the spokesman of the State Fire Service, Cletus Makers, refused to speak on the incident, saying he was on official assignment outside the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions