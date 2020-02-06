Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank declares N3.5k final dividend

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc has declared a final dividend of N3.5k per share for the period ended 31 December, 2019 on the back of its impressive recently released Full Year 2019 financial results.

This feat makes the mortgage bank the first company on the Nigerian bourse to declare a dividend this year.

According to the firm’s notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), posted on the latter’s website on Wednesday, the dividend “It will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on the 6th of March, 2020.”

The register of shareholders will be closed from 9th March to 13th March 2020, preparatory to the payment. The qualification date is 6th March 2020.

The company says dividends will be paid electronically on 14th March 2020 to shareholders whose names feature on the members’ register as of 6th March 2020 and who also have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

In a related development, the company has timed its Annual General Meeting to hold on 7th May 2020 in Abuja.

Incorporated in January 2002 as Infinity Trust Savings & Loans Limited, it attained a Public Limited Liability Company status in 2013.

Infinity Trust currently trades on the floor of the NSE at N1.39 per share.

