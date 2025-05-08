Info Minister, Idris, accuses Nigerian media of promoting terrorists activities

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has accused the Nigerian media of promoting terrorists and insecurity by highlighting their activities in their newspapers and online publications.

Idris who made the accusations during the seventh edition of the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, appealed to media professionals to refrain from giving undue publicity to terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of the country.

He stated that giving undue publicity to terrorist activities by the media goes a long way in hampering the fight against terrorism and banditry by security agencies, noting that the media, as gatekeepers, have a critical role to play in shaping public perception and supporting national security efforts.

“The media, as gatekeepers and partners in nation-building, have a crucial role in supporting our military’s morale by highlighting their successes and sacrifices,” he said.

“We must deny these groups the undue publicity they crave. We must take them off the front pages and accurately report them as the criminals they are, without glorifying their acts or giving credence to their false narratives.”

Idris added that terrorist and criminal groups often manipulate media coverage and social media platforms to spread fear, propagate disinformation, and recruit followers.

He therefore, urged journalists and editors to adopt a responsible and patriotic approach to reportage by avoiding sensational headlines and refusing to serve as inadvertent amplifiers of terror propaganda.

“These are not freedom fighters; they are murderers, kidnappers, and destroyers, and they must be presented as such,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now