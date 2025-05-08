Connect with us

Info Minister, Idris, accuses Nigerian media of promoting terrorists activities

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has accused the Nigerian media of promoting terrorists and insecurity by highlighting their activities in their newspapers and online publications.

Idris who made the accusations during the seventh edition of the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, appealed to media professionals to refrain from giving undue publicity to terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of the country.

He stated that giving undue publicity to terrorist activities by the media goes a long way in hampering the fight against terrorism and banditry by security agencies, noting that the media, as gatekeepers, have a critical role to play in shaping public perception and supporting national security efforts.

“The media, as gatekeepers and partners in nation-building, have a crucial role in supporting our military’s morale by highlighting their successes and sacrifices,” he said.

“We must deny these groups the undue publicity they crave. We must take them off the front pages and accurately report them as the criminals they are, without glorifying their acts or giving credence to their false narratives.”

Idris added that terrorist and criminal groups often manipulate media coverage and social media platforms to spread fear, propagate disinformation, and recruit followers.

He therefore, urged journalists and editors to adopt a responsible and patriotic approach to reportage by avoiding sensational headlines and refusing to serve as inadvertent amplifiers of terror propaganda.

“These are not freedom fighters; they are murderers, kidnappers, and destroyers, and they must be presented as such,” he stated.

