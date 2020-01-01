‘Infrastructure, athletes welfare & grassroot sports’ — Dare speaks on 2020 plans

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has listed out the ministry’s plans for the year 2020 and beyond, stating his readiness to rejuvenate sports development in the country.

Dare, who resumed office few months before the end of 2019, made the plans known in a series of tweets on his personal handle between Tuesday and New Year’s Day.

“Our short term Sports Development Plan for the next 2 years gradually unfolds. It is focused on Infrastructure, Athletes Welfare, Grassroot Sports and Sports as a viable business,” he wrote.

“Earnest work is ongoing to rejuvenate sports development in all ramifications in Nigeria.

“It’s not a dash but a long distance race and we have started. We do not crave early applauds, rather we want to use this given opportunity to change the fundamentals of sports development.

Concerning grassroots sports, he added: “Headmasters’ Cup for primary Schools and Principals Cup coming back, a new Talent Hunt Program, THP, is being finalized, Adoption Initiative is birthed and the policy to turn sports into business are being pursued among other things.”

The ministry under the leadership of Dare had paid visits to several sports facilities in the country in the past months, and the Minister assured that renovations are soon to begin in some of the stadia across the country.

“Abuja Stadium is on its way back, National Stadium Lagos is set for concession, Ahmadu Bello Stadium will soon undergo renovation,” he wrote.

“Talks are ongoing concerning the renovation of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, formerly, Liberty Stadium with government and a few private individuals. Our goal is to deliver four FIFA standard pitches by the first quarter of 2020 by God’s Grace.

“The ministry will in 2020 monitor and ensure the completion of about 20 mini-stadiums across the country. The Imo-model of one mini-Stadium per Local government by each state will be marketed.”

The Minister also shared on the plans of the President Muhammadu Buhari government concerning the youths of Nigeria.

“For our teeming Youth, the government will provide and open up more opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship and skills acquisition working with strategic implementation partners. In this regard, this government is in a hurry to ratchet up the numbers of engaged Youth.

“The government of President Buhari is committed to increasing the level of investment in our Youth as the slew of new Youth engagements unfold and the previous ones are strengthened and consolidated. The MYSD takes the lead in partnership with other MDAs with Youth development focus,” Dare concluded.

