Injury forces Nadal to withdraw from Wimbledon semifinal

An abdominal injury has forced Rafael Nadal to withdraw from his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios.

The Spanish tennis star barely stayed till the end of his previous match in the competition.

He received treatment during the quarter-final against Taylor Fritz on Wednesday but pushed through the pain to win in five sets.

The 36-year-old had only a few days before the tournament began, made up his mind to compete, following treatment for his foot injury.

“I have tried a lot of times in my career to keep going but it is obvious the injury will get worse,” Nadal said.

Kyrgios will now play the winner of the other semifinal tie between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie, in Sunday’s final.

Nadal in a conference on Thursday confirmed he has a tear in his abdominal muscle which means he would not be able to compete over two matches.

“Throughout the whole day I have been thinking about the decision to make,” Nadal told reporters.

“I think it doesn’t make sense to play. I feel very sad to say that.”

