Sports
Injury to keep new Barca signing, Aguero, on the sidelines for 10 weeks
La Liga club, Barcelona will be without their new striker, Sergio Aguero for 10 weeks, according to their announcement on Monday.
In the statement, Barca, who had just lost their talisman Lionel Messi, said tests on the Agueri had confirmed a tendon injury.
The 33-year-old joined the Camp Nou club on a two-year contract in June from Manchester City, where he spent 10 years during which time he became the club’s all-time leading goalscorer with 260 goals in 390 games.
Aguero won the Copa America this year with Argentina, and would have been playing alongside his compatriot Messi at Barca, but the latter has confirmed his departure from the club.
Speaking at the time of his move to Spain, Aguero said: “We all know that Barcelona are the best club in the world.
“I think I made a great decision to be here and of course it is a step forward in my career.”
