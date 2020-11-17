‘Injustice forced me out of PDP,’ Umahi confirms defection to APC

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Tuesday formally confirmed his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor had last week told the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of his intention to join the ruling party.

The PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) is expected to meet on Thursday to deliberate on the Umahi’s decision to dump the party.

But at a press conference in Abakaliki, the state capital, Umahi confirmed that he has joined the APC.

He attributed his decision to dump the PDP to the “injustice” done to the party in South-East and wondered why the opposition party has not zoned the presidency to the region ahead of the 2023 election.

READ ALSO: PDP to hold emergency NEC meeting Thursday over Umahi

Umahi said: “Let me clear the air and state that I never sort for the ticket of PDP presidency and I will not. Whoever that said that I moved to APC because they refused to zone the ticket to me is being very mischievous. Because even if PDP promises me, an individual a presidential ticket, how does it work?”

“It is expected that well over 8000 delegates would elect the person and such promise cannot happen without more than 10 or 20 people. People are being very mischievous but I tell you, there are a lot of prominent people from South-East that can take the slot of PDP.

“Why am I moving to APC? Some people said I was promised this and that but I tell you, there is no such discussion. APC never promised me any position, they never promised South-East any position, there was no such discussion. However, I offered this movement as a protest to the injustice being done to South-East by the PDP since 1998 till date.”

Join the conversation

Opinions